UNFI Expands Distribution Efforts in New England

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has officially opened a 125,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry, N.H., with the completion of its first outbound shipments to customers on Oct. 3.

UNFI continues to expand and optimize its distribution center network as part of its efforts to create an optimized, expansive and high-quality food supply network, delivering for customers a robust national, regional and local supplier portfolio.

The new Londonderry facility will help UNFI increase its refrigerated capacity; relieve pressure at its Chesterfield, N.H., and Dayville, Conn., distribution centers; and help facilitate customer growth across the New England market, including the culinary business of one of its largest customers.

“The New England region is a vital and thriving marketplace, and the opening of our new Londonderry facility acts as a complement to our other regional distribution centers, enhancing our ability to deliver improved service levels for our customers,” said Mark Bushway, UNFI’s chief supply chain officer. “Londonderry strengthens our supply chain and helps deliver UNFI’s differentiated value proposition that helps our customers grow and thrive.”

To help support its future growth, UNFI recently partnered with Wilmington, Mass.-based Symbotic Inc. to implement the automation technology company’s artificial intelligence-powered robotics and software automation in five of UNFI’s distribution centers over the next four years. The end-to-end automation system has robotic case pick capabilities and is designed to enable UNFI to enhance capabilities and efficiency, improve order accuracy, and increase storage capacity within facilities.Under the agreement, UNFI has an option to implement Symbotic’s warehouse automation systems in additional distribution centers.

Meanwhile, the grocery wholesaler recently released its fourth- quarter and full-year results, revealing a solid fiscal 2022 highlighted by a 66.4% increase in net income to $248 million. The company also saw net sales grow 7.3% to $28.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA increase 7.7% to $829 million.

As for the fourth quarter, UNFI saw net sales growth of 8% to $7.3 billion, while net income decreased 9.3% to $39 million. Adjusted EBITDA was up 3.4% to $213 million, and adjusted EPS increased 1.6% to $1.27.

The company currently has order selector and Class A driver job opportunities available at the new Londonderry facility as well as across its entire network of 57 distribution centers.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.