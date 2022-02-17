Grocery Coupon Network Gets a Refresh

Data intelligence company Fobi AI, Inc. is re-launching the Grocery Coupon Network website. Fobi gained ownership of the popular consumer site when it acquired the Qples online coupon and advertising platform last fall.

Originally introduced in 2009, the Grocery Coupon Network currently has more than 231,000 active subscribers and has attracted over 14 million visitors over the past five years. In addition to an enhanced user experience, the relaunch will allow consumers to get both digital and print-at-home coupons based on the new 8112 Universal Coupon Standard from The Coupon Bureau.

The new coupons, redeemable through mobile phones, will be offered through the Grocery Coupon Network, its app and through its affiliates. The format also helps reduce instances of coupon fraud.

Fobi is also integrating Qples and Grocery Coupon Network into its digital wallet pass, a move that the company expects to help increase the average revenue per user. Fobi recently acquired digital wallet company Passworks, its fourth wallet pass acquisition in the past year.

“We are excited to re-launch the Grocery Coupon Network website which plays a critical role in our coupon ecosystem by giving consumers a destination for discovering, saving and organizing existing Qples coupons and upcoming Universal Digital Coupons. With the combined capabilities of Grocery Coupon Network, the Qples Builder Manager Coupon Portal, and Fobi Wallet pass capabilities, we are poised to deliver a comprehensive solution to clients that allow them to easily reach their own consumers in ways they never have before,” said Eddy Watson, president of Qples by Fobi.