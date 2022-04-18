UNFI Introduces Food Equity Project Grant

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has launched a new grant program as part of its broader UNFI Food Equity Project, with the aim of furthering the efforts of Rhode Island-based organizations focused on creating equitable access to healthy food.

Under UNFI’s existing Better for All platform, the Food Equity Project Grant will award $100,000 to one or more local nonprofit organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger and improving public health in Rhode Island communities. Applications for the grant are open through May 16, and UNFI will begin working with selected partners in August.

Beyond financial assistance, UNFI will offer grant recipients consultation and support, helping in such areas as logistics, transportation and operations to advance or accelerate their work. UNFI believes that access to healthy food is a fundamental right and is committed to partnering with like-minded organizations to help create food equity for all.

“UNFI is proud to offer this grant opportunity as a way to increase access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food, and we’re thrilled to support the great work happening right in our own backyard,” said UNFI Foundation Executive Director Alisha Real. “This opportunity will not only help forge new relationships and allow for specificity in the resources that are most needed to make an impact, but also allow for tangible change and a brighter outlook on the future of food access.”

Food access is a key pillar in UNFI’s Better for All platform. Last year, the company awarded more than $1 million in grants through the UNFI Foundation, all oriented toward building better food systems.

Applications for the UNFI Food Equity Project grant are open to nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island and surrounding areas. Those who apply should include a detailed description of the organization’s innovative food access solution and the desired impact, an outline of how the grant will activate the solution beyond financial aid, and a recommendation on how else UNFI can advance the organization’s efforts.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 47 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.