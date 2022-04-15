Wanted: The Best New Grocery Products in 2022

Do you have an amazing new food or non-food product?
Progressive Grocer is now accepting submissions for its 18th annual Editors’ Picks awards.
Editors' Picks is one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, differentiation and category performance. Since 2004, the Editors’ Picks awards program has recognized the evolution of cutting-edge product innovation, giving retail buyers a comprehensive guide to the latest and greatest products that meet consumers’ ever-increasing demand for functional, interesting and on-trend products.
This year, Progressive Grocer will also be giving a unique Editors' Picks award to companies showing special innovation when it comes to packaging.
Entries will be judged on the following criteria:
- What are the two to three most compelling attributes of your product?
- What made your product stand out from others in the category?
- How was the product supported to promote consumer awareness and drive retail sell-through?
- What impact did your product have on overall category performance?
- Looking ahead, how do you plan to build on the performance of this product?
- Does your packaging stand out as innovative or sustainable?
Progressive Grocer will showcase the winners in its September issue.
For guidelines and the entry form, click here.