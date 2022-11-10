The J.M. Smucker Co. has now added Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites to its popular Uncrustables product lineup. Able to go straight from the freezer to the lunchbox, where they’ll be ready for kids to eat by noon, the no-mess, no-prep handheld mini sandwiches consist of quality meat and cheese surrounded by soft bread. The line is available in two varieties: Uncured Ham and Cheddar and Turkey & Colby Jack. A 6-ounce box of three 2-ounce pouches of either variety retails for a suggested $5.29 ($4.99 EDLP at outlets such as Walmart). On target to become a $1 billion brand over the next five years, Uncrustables is expanding production at facilities in Longmont, Colo., as well as constructing a production facility in McCalla, Ala., where production is slated to begin in 2025.