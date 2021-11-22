Uber Donates 100K Meals to Albertsons' Hunger Relief Program

Albertsons Cos.’ Nourishing Neighbors program is getting a lift from Uber Technologies, Inc. Uber is supporting the retailer’s hunger relief efforts with a donation of 100,000 meals to families in need during Thanksgiving and the holidays.

The donations will be distributed through the Albertsons Companies Foundation to local charities that provide healthy meals for kids and families.

“At Uber, we’re dedicated to supporting communities and we’re honored to work with our partner, Albertsons Companies, and their Nourishing Neighbors program to help feed families in need this holiday season,” said Oskar Hjertonsson, head of grocery at Uber. “We hope that with this small gift, by bringing Uber grocery to more of the US, and by adding new aisles of seasonal must-haves, we’re able to help everyone get what they need this Thanksgiving.”

In addition to working to alleviate food insecurity, Uber and Albertsons are expanding delivery for the Albertson’s, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and Randalls banners in six new regions, including the markets of Chicago, Baltimore, Reno, Tuscan and Colorado Springs.

Since July, the availability of Albertsons Cos. stores to U.S. consumers on Uber’s apps has increased by more than three times and will reach 1,200 store locations by the end of 2021.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.