Tyson Chicken Sandwiches and Sliders

For those who want to enjoy restaurant-quality offerings at home, Tyson Foods has introduced Chicken Breast Sandwiches and Sliders in Original and Spicy varieties. Ready in minutes, the flavorful, juicy, protein-packed sandwiches feature breaded all-natural white-meat chicken and artisan buns. To mark Tyson’s entry into the chicken sandwich space, the brand has invited consumers to try the products at the first-ever Tyson Crave-Thru — a QSR-style drive-thru experience in the driveway of a residential home in Toluca Lake, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, for one day only on March 22. Tyson Chicken Breast Sandwiches are available in 24-ounce packages, providing four sandwiches per carton and 23 grams of protein per serving, while Tyson Chicken Breast Sliders come in 21-ounce packages, offering eight sliders per carton and 19 grams of protein per serving. The suggested retail price for both items is $8.49.