Two Hands Corp. to Concentrate Only on Food Industry

Canadian food distribution company Two Hands Corp. has made the strategic decision to focus exclusively on the grocery market with three on-demand food brands: GoCart.City, Grocery Originals and Cuore Food Services. The decision follows a strategic review by the company’s board of directors that determined these three core divisions will remain the most important drivers of long-term value for its shareholders.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Two Hands,” noted Nadav Elituv, CEO of the Toronto-based corporation. “As we shift to solely focus our attention on the food industry and align with our customers' needs, we are confident we will unlock the current growth potential that exists in the market.”

Two Hands has experienced quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in a scalable business that offers a broad range of products through three divisions: