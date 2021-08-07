Advertisement
07/08/2021

Two Hands Corp. to Concentrate Only on Food Industry

Divisions include brick-and-mortar retail experience
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Two Hands Corp. to Concentrate Only on Food Industry Grocery Originals
Two Hands brought aboard local chef Grace Di Fede to curate a new line of meal kits and bundles to sell alongside everyday grocery essentials.

Canadian food distribution company Two Hands Corp. has made the strategic decision to focus exclusively on the grocery market with three on-demand food brands: GoCart.City, Grocery Originals and Cuore Food Services. The decision follows a strategic review by the company’s board of directors that determined these three core divisions will remain the most important drivers of long-term value for its shareholders.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Two Hands,” noted Nadav Elituv, CEO of the Toronto-based corporation. “As we shift to solely focus our attention on the food industry and align with our customers' needs, we are confident we will unlock the current growth potential that exists in the market.”

Two Hands has experienced quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in a scalable business that offers a broad range of products through three divisions:

  •  GoCart.City, an online delivery marketplace that rolled out last summer delivering fresh high-quality produce, meats, pantry staples, baked goods and pastries, gluten-free groceries, and organic items throughout southern Ontario. The company recently brought aboard local chef Grace Di Fede to curate a new line of meal kits and bundles to sell alongside everyday grocery essentials. GoCart.City’s line of products comes from long-established partnerships with area and international suppliers.
  • Grocery Originals, a brick-and-mortar retail experience that recently opened in Mississauga, Ontario, featuring a deli, cold storage and a stone pizza oven. The location will offer a wide variety of fresh and specialty meals curated by Di Fede, Grocery Originals’ corporate executive chef.
  • Cuore Food Services, a food import and distribution brand that operates in such channels as foodservice, grocery, hotels and restaurants. Core offerings from Cuore include Italian-themed oils, pastas, sauces, dry packed goods, and exclusive wines, coffees and desserts.

Also Worth Reading

Organic Garage Sees Q1 Sales Decline, But Is Still in Strong Position

Organic Garage Sees Q1 Sales Decline, But Is Still in Strong Position

Indie cites stronger working capital and cash position; savings to come from decentralized distribution model

Organic Garage Teams With Instacart

Organic Garage Teams With Instacart

Canadian independent grocer grows delivery range in greater Toronto area

PlantX Opens 1st Physical Store in Canada

PlantX Opens 1st Physical Store in Canada

Shoppers in tourist-heavy British Columbia can find a bounty of vegan foods at new plant-based store

Vegano Launches Online Plant-Based Marketplace

Vegano Launches Online Plant-Based Marketplace

Canadian business aims to expand to Los Angeles by year end

You May Also Like

Advertisement