Two Hands Corp. to Concentrate Only on Food Industry
Canadian food distribution company Two Hands Corp. has made the strategic decision to focus exclusively on the grocery market with three on-demand food brands: GoCart.City, Grocery Originals and Cuore Food Services. The decision follows a strategic review by the company’s board of directors that determined these three core divisions will remain the most important drivers of long-term value for its shareholders.
“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Two Hands,” noted Nadav Elituv, CEO of the Toronto-based corporation. “As we shift to solely focus our attention on the food industry and align with our customers' needs, we are confident we will unlock the current growth potential that exists in the market.”
Two Hands has experienced quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in a scalable business that offers a broad range of products through three divisions:
- GoCart.City, an online delivery marketplace that rolled out last summer delivering fresh high-quality produce, meats, pantry staples, baked goods and pastries, gluten-free groceries, and organic items throughout southern Ontario. The company recently brought aboard local chef Grace Di Fede to curate a new line of meal kits and bundles to sell alongside everyday grocery essentials. GoCart.City’s line of products comes from long-established partnerships with area and international suppliers.
- Grocery Originals, a brick-and-mortar retail experience that recently opened in Mississauga, Ontario, featuring a deli, cold storage and a stone pizza oven. The location will offer a wide variety of fresh and specialty meals curated by Di Fede, Grocery Originals’ corporate executive chef.
- Cuore Food Services, a food import and distribution brand that operates in such channels as foodservice, grocery, hotels and restaurants. Core offerings from Cuore include Italian-themed oils, pastas, sauces, dry packed goods, and exclusive wines, coffees and desserts.