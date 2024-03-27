TWIG Podcast: Daily Harvest’s Crossover From DTC to Grocery Retail

Daily Harvest is on a mission to make it easy for consumers to eat more sustainably grown fruits and vegetables. Originally started as a direct-to-consumer business in 2015, the company has recently made its foray into brick-and-mortar grocery retail. In this TWIG episode, Daily Harvest’s Chief Sales Officer Annie Streit pulls back the curtain on the company's expansion strategy, which began last year with The Kroger Co.'s frozen aisle. She shares some key learnings from this big endeavor, touching on everything from new packaging to similarities between DTC and grocery customers.

While Kroger was an impressive retail debut for Daily Harvest, the brand shows no signs of slowing down as it recently launched at Wegmans and New Seasons Market. Annie also delves into the brand's success stories with new products like frozen Pops and a collection of gluten-free pasta dishes, as well as a Smoothie pack that recently launched at Costco. Plus, discover why “Daily Harvest has the luxury of complicated food” and its association regenerative farming practices.

Not only does Annie share insights into Daily Harvest's business model, but she also opens up about her career progression, putting family first and her pioneering journey into working remotely – don’t miss her secrets to surviving a remote work life!