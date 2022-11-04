Turkey Hill Dipped Duos

The fourth-largest premium ice cream brand in the United States, Turkey Hill, has now introduced Dipped Duos, a frozen novelty line featuring two premium ice cream flavors swirled together in one bar and covered with a rich milk chocolate coating. The bars are available in four indulgent flavors: Vanilla Bean & Chocolate, Caramel & Chocolate, Strawberry & Vanilla Bean, and Peanut Butter & Chocolate. A box of three 3-fluid-ounce bars in any variety has a suggested retail price of $3.79. Dipped Duos joins Turkey Hill’s existing novelty portfolio, which includes Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Fruit & Cream Bars, and Layered Sundaes.