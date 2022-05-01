Turkey Hill Adds Limited-Time Mystery Flavor

Turkey Hill has a secret that it’s keeping for a little bit longer. In a first for the brand, the dairy manufacturer has introduced a limited-time Mystery Flavor ice cream that is hitting freezers this month.

The new product is part of a promotion that includes a contest. Consumers can scan a QR code on packages of the as-yet-unnamed ice cream variety to submit their best guess for a chance to win “free ice cream for life.” Turkey Hill will announce the flavor on March 14.

“We like to have fun at Turkey Hill and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle. Our new Mystery Flavor is sure to sneak some mystery and intrigue into homes across the nation — we can’t wait for you to try it,“ said Kriston Ohm, VP, marketing.

The limited-time Mystery Flavor ice cream is one of many recently-introduced products from Turkey Hill. The dairy manufacturer also debuted several flavors of layered sundaes, such as Strawberry Shortcake and Peanut Butter Cup, and added new premium ice creams including Dark Chocolate Espresso and S'mores Trio'politan, among other items.

Based in Conestoga, Pa., Turkey Hill is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand in the United States. In addition to making ice cream, milk and other dairy products, the company offers a line of refrigerated iced teas.