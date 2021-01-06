What originally began three decades ago as a product to remove thread sealant from hands, has since evolved to a household cleaning staple. Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes are specially formulated without harsh chemicals to literally break the bond that holds dirt and grease on a surface.



These cleaning wipes have 30,000 5-star reviews for a reason and can clean just about anything, from food stains to paint spills. Each wipe contains Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Lanolin, so even though they’re tough of messes, they’re gentle on hands. Each tub features a VaporLock™ lid that snaps the closure shut on the strong tub, creating a tight seal to keep each cleaning wipe wet to the touch.



Not to be confused with a disinfecting wipe, Tub O’ Towels is the first step to any cleaning routine to remove germs, dirt, and dust from surfaces and minimize the growth of future germs. Tub O’ Towels are proudly made in the USA. A tub of Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes with 90 extra-large 10”x12” wipes retails for a suggested $14.99.