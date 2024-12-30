The iconic Goldfish brand is adding three permanent dessert-inspired flavors to its Grahams line for snack lovers craving a sweet treat, whether with their morning cup of coffee, a late-night bowl of ice cream or just by the handful anytime. The three indulgent flavors are Cinnamon Roll, enhanced with warm spice; Strawberry Shortcake, featuring notes of vanilla and strawberry; and Vanilla Cupcake, delivering a taste of the bakery. Available at retailers nationwide in January, each flavor retails for a suggested $3.69 per 6.6-ounce bag. What’s more, the line’s packaging design has been updated. Goldfish is a brand of Pepperidge Farm, a division of The Campbell’s Co.