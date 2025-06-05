Hu, a chocolate brand committed to simple ingredients and indulgent taste, is growing its product lineup with the launch of its inaugural individually wrapped product line, Dark Chocolate Bites, in three flavors: Hazelnut Butter, Cashew Butter + Vanilla Bean, and, for the first time, Creamy Coconut. The rollout marks Hu’s second major innovation in the past year, following the debut of its Snack-Size Bars last September. The bites feature a creamy center coated in Hu’s signature dark chocolate, with just four to six ingredients in each variety. Suitable for satisfying on-the-go cravings or as a post-dinner sweet treat, Hu Dark Chocolate Bites are available in 2.75-ounce pouches of six individually wrapped pieces for a suggested retail price of $7.49 (prices may vary between retailers). Hu’s USDA Organic, Fairtrade, Non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, Paleo, keto and kosher bites, which contain no refined sugars, sugar alcohols, soy/gluten, palm oil or emulsifiers, are hitting shelves in Whole Foods Market and Kroger stores nationwide this month.