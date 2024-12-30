Award-winning U.K. brewery Mash Gang recently traveled across the pond to launch its flagship nonalcoholic (NA) craft beer, Chug. On the heels of that successful debut and just in time for Dry January, brewer Jordan Childs has debuted three bold beverages: Glug, Journey Juice and, for a limited time only, Lesser Evil. By leaning into superior flavor and innovative partnerships, the emerging brand aims to prevail against the giants of the NA beer segment. Going beyond bland or basic, these latest brews offer adventurous, unexpected flavor profiles: With Glug, Mash Gang creates a refreshing cerveza from a blend of Citra and El Dorado hops, along with a touch of corn; Journey Juice is a sweet, sour and spicy IPA infused with mango and enhanced with a kick of chili; and limited-time Lesser Evil is a surprisingly low-calorie stout blending decadent chocolate, creamy oats, and the bold tang of sweet and sour cherry juice, boasting just 0.5% alcohol. A 4-pack of 16-ounce cans of any flavor retails for a suggested $12.99, while single cans go for a suggested $3.99.