Frey Farms, the Keenes Ill.-based creator of Tsamma Watermelon Juice, has added a new pressed, blended juice to its lineup: Watermelon + Coconut Water blend, said to be the first juice blend of its kind. It offers increased levels of hydration and more antioxidants, as well as essential nutrients such as 15 milligrams of Lycopene and 49 milligrams of Vitamin C. SRP is $2.99 per 12-ounce bottle.