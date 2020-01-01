truwhip KETO Whipped Topping

Owned and operated by Peak Foods LLC, truwhip has added a ketogenic diet-friendly product to its line of better-for-you whipped toppings. truwhip KETO is made for those embracing a keto lifestyle or just limiting their carb intake. The product contains 1 gram of net carbohydrates, no sugar and only 25 calories per serving Unlike conventional sugar-free toppings, truwhip KETO isn’t sweetened with sugar alcohols, but instead uses monk fruit and allulose. Joining the existing collection of Original, Vegan and Skinny whipped toppings sold in the frozen section, truwhip KETO, like all of the brand’s products, is gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and certified kosher, with zero trans fat per serving, no hydrogenated oils and no high-fructose corn syrup. A 9-ounce reusable and recyclable container of truwhip KETO retails for a suggested $3.99.