No sugar? No problem. truwhip has added a delicious new sugar-free, low-carb, ketogenic diet-friendly product to its line of better-for-you whipped toppings. truwhip KETO is certified keto through the Paleo Foundation and is made for those embracing a keto lifestyle or just limiting their carb intake. The product contains 1 gram of net carbohydrates, NO SUGAR and only 25 calories per serving and is sweetened with monk fruit and allulose, not sugar alcohols. Truwhip KETO joins the existing truwhip product collection of Original, Vegan and Skinny whipped toppings – all sold in the frozen aisle and like all the brand’s products, is gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified kosher, contains zero trans fat per serving, no hydrogenated oils and no high-fructose corn syrup. All the taste you love, none of the mystery stuff you don’t! A 9-ounce reusable and recyclable container of truwhip KETO retails for a suggested $3.99