Truly Grass Fed Spreadable Butter

The latest product from Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably produced dairy products from Ireland, is spreadable butter. Boasting a uniform golden color and smooth mouth feel, the product contains just two ingredients – fresh sweet cream sourced from grass-fed cows and salt – with no plant oils or additives. Its natural “spread-ability” comes from softer fats resulting from the Truly Grass Fed pasture-based grazing system and the cows’ summertime milk production. An 8-ounce tub of the spreadable butter retails for a suggested $4.59. In addition to that product, Truly Grass Fed offers salted and unsalted butter foil packs and sticks, ghee (clarified butter), and wedges and hand-cut slices of natural aged and sharp cheddar cheese. All Truly Grass Fed products are sourced from cows that are 95% grass-fed (average of one cow for every two acres), Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World, and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. A cooperative of 3,000 family farms across Ireland supplies the brand’s ingredients.