The latest addition to the well-known General Mills frozen pizza brand’s snack portfolio, Totino’s Mini Snack Mix comes in two unique varieties: Original and American Favorites. The Original mix offers Totino’s Pepperoni Pizza Roll Snacks, Cheesy Marinara Bites, Mozzarella Sticks and Garlic Bread Bites, while American Favorites consists of Cheeseburger Pizza Roll Snacks, Ham & Cheese Bites, Cheddar Bites, and Potato Bites. Available on grocers’ shelves nationwide this fall, the product line retails for a suggested $8.79 per 90-count bag.