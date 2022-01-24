Tosi SuperPops

Family-owned Tosi, maker of high-protein SuperBites snack bars, has now introduced SuperPops. Available in four flavors – Everything; Salty Sweet, Smoky BBQ and Cinnamon Apple – the light, crunchy plant-based snack is made with puffed ancient grains and organic seeds. Additionally, since all SuperPops flavors avoid the top eight most common allergies, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybean, they’re suitable options for the 32 million Americans with food allergies. The product provides 8 grams of complete protein per serving, and is naturally sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar. Each resealable 3-ounce bag of SuperPops containing 46 bite-sized pieces retails for a suggested $6.