Tops Offers Sustainable Leafy Greens

Tops Markets LLC has teamed with Satur Farms, a leafy greens grower based in the North Fork of New York’s Long Island, to economize on fuel by removing miles from the food chain.

“There is no reduction of quality,” explained Jeff Cady, produce and floral director for Tops. “This is simply a choice to better serve our customers and our environment by working with a locally grown and operated facility right here in New York state, all while reducing the fuel emissions that normally would be a part of the equation had we purchased from growers thousands of miles away.”

Product harvested at Satur’s Long Island facility is usually shipped to the New York metropolitan area in under 24 hours. Satur Farms products that are now available at Tops include Baby Spinach, Baby Kale, Wild Arugula and Mesclun Salad. All of these items carry the NY Grown and Certified seal.

Founded 20 years ago by Paulette Satur, a farmer’s daughter with a plant science degree, and her husband, Chef Eberhard Müller, Cutchogue, N.Y.-based Satur Farms grows, packs, ships and markets to restaurants, retail, wholesale, foodservice and specialty customers all along the Eastern Seaboard. Farming operations in the North Fork in summer and in the mild Florida climate in winter allow for a year-round supply of fresh vegetables.

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.