Tops Football Promo Offers Chance to Win TVs

For football season, Tops Markets LLC has launched a promotion featuring fan-favorite food, savings and the opportunity for customers to win a TV a day.

Shoppers can choose from family-size (serving up to eight people) or party-size (serving up to 15 people) offerings in classic flavors, available in-store, via delivery or for pickup:

BBQ Favorites: Sausage with peppers and onions, signature mac and cheese, barbecue pulled pork, kaiser rolls

Chili & Slider Sandwiches: Beef chili or chicken wing soup, Cubano or spicy Italian sliders, garden salad

Fried Chicken Dinner: 16 pieces of fried chicken, mac and cheese, maple Bourbon beans, cole slaw, King’s rolls

Beef on Weck: Charlie the Butcher roast beef, mac and cheese, garden salad, junior kaiser rolls

Pizza & More: Large pizza, 10 chicken tenders, 10 mozzarella sticks, 10 jalapeno poppers, dipping sauces

Family packs are $39.99 and party packs are $59.99, except for Beef on Weck, which has a $47.99 family pack and an $84.99 party pack. Tops is also providing a range of game-day recipes for customers to prepare at home.

For the duration of the six-week promotion, which runs through Oct. 17. customers can use their Tops BonusPlus card every time they shop to be automatically entered to win a 70-inch 4K ultra-HD television, and when they buy one of the participating products from Butterball, Farm Rich, Pepsi, Lay’s, Gatorade, Lipton, Tide and Downey, they’ll receive a bonus entry. Tops anticipates giving away a TV every day.

Tops operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 14,500 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont. The company is No. 63 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.