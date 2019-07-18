Press enter to search
Close search

Tops Expands Delivery Service in NY, PA and VT

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Tops Expands Delivery Service in NY, PA and VT

07/18/2019
Tops Grocery Pickup
Delivery now offered at 142 of the grocery's 159 supermarkets

Tops Markets LLC has expanded its home delivery service to five more stores in New York, one in Pennsylvania and two in Vermont. With these eight additions, the grocer now offers delivery from 142 locations through its partnership with San Francisco-based Instacart

According to Tops, now 90 percent of its customers have the service as an option. 

“We’re excited to bring even more convenience to the shoppers across our various markets,” said Jillian Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops. “This expansion marks our 12th since Tops launched Instacart services in 2017, and the first in Vermont.”

The latest announcement comes shortly after Tops expanded its delivery to 16 stores in western New York in May and another 22 stores in the Empire State in June. 

Customers can shop on www.topsmarkets.com/instacart and receive $15 off their first order of $35 or more with the promo code "TopsOff15." Available items include fresh meat, seafood and produce, as well as items from an online natural and organics store featuring thousands of certified-organic, gluten-free and minimally processed products, including popular national brands and Tops’ own Full Circle line of organics. 

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates, with five additional stores operated by franchisees. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Tops

Tops Rolls Out Grocery Pick Up Service to 22 More Stores

Program now at 41 locations across grocer's footprint

Tops Looks Forward to Future Growth

Post-bankruptcy, grocer hoping to remodel 10-15 stores per year, acquire more locations

Tops Markets Expands Grocery Pickup

Successful pilot program expanded to another 16 stores in western New York

Tops Kicks off Major Renovation Projects

$40M investment to result in store upgrades, expanded offerings

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ecommerce
Tops Expands Instacart in Pennsylvania
Tops
Ecommerce
Tops Rolls Out Grocery Pick Up Service to 22 More Stores