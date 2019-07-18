Tops Expands Delivery Service in NY, PA and VT

Tops Markets LLC has expanded its home delivery service to five more stores in New York, one in Pennsylvania and two in Vermont. With these eight additions, the grocer now offers delivery from 142 locations through its partnership with San Francisco-based Instacart.

According to Tops, now 90 percent of its customers have the service as an option.

“We’re excited to bring even more convenience to the shoppers across our various markets,” said Jillian Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops. “This expansion marks our 12th since Tops launched Instacart services in 2017, and the first in Vermont.” The latest announcement comes shortly after Tops expanded its delivery to 16 stores in western New York in May and another 22 stores in the Empire State in June.

Customers can shop on www.topsmarkets.com/instacart and receive $15 off their first order of $35 or more with the promo code "TopsOff15." Available items include fresh meat, seafood and produce, as well as items from an online natural and organics store featuring thousands of certified-organic, gluten-free and minimally processed products, including popular national brands and Tops’ own Full Circle line of organics.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates, with five additional stores operated by franchisees. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.