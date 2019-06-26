Tops Rolls Out Grocery Pick Up Service to 22 More Stores

Tops Markets LLC is introducing its Grocery Pick Up service in 22 more locations, encompassing stores throughout Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y.

Initially launched in just three locations last October, the service, which complements Tops’ well-established home delivery program, rolled out to 16 additional stores across the chain’s western New York market area just a month ago. This latest expansion brings the total number of stores offering Grocery Pick Up to 41.

“We are growing by leaps and bounds, affirmed Jill Sirica, Tops’ manager, digital marketing. “Having this service available to more of our customers simply just makes sense, so we kept the momentum going once the expansion took off last month in western New York.”

By June 28, the service will be available at six Tops stores in Rochester, two in Syracuse and two in Baldwinsville, as well as locations in Albion, Auburn, Avon, Canandaigua, Canastota, Fayetteville, Lewiston, Manlius, Ontario, Spencerport, St. Camillus and Waterloo.

“Tops’ Grocery Pick Up service is a great way to save time and money for our customers by combining two great services into one – Tops Instacart and Tops Pick Up,” noted Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops. “We recognize that our customers are busy, and this added convenience helps take one more thing off their already overflowing plates.”

To use the service, shoppers order their groceries on Tops’ website, select their preferred pickup time frame between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at any of the designated locations, and then check out online. Instacart shoppers will select the customers’ orders and prepare them for pickup. When customers arrive to get their items, they can park in an area reserved for Grocery Pick Up customers and a Tops associate will bring their groceries right to their vehicle.

Customers can also choose items from an online natural and organics store featuring thousands of certified-organic, gluten-free and minimally processed products, including popular national brands and Tops’ own Full Circle line of organics.

Further, online shoppers can enter their Tops BonusPlus Card number to continue to earn such in-store benefits as Gas Points.

To mark this latest expansion, Tops is enabling customers who try Grocery Pick Up for the first time to save $15 off their first order of $35 with the promo code TakeOff15.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 full-service supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.