Topco Reveals 2020 Board of Directors

Topco Associates LLC, a provider of aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, foodservice and pharmacy companies, revealed its 2020 board of directors during the company’s Feb. 19 annual meeting.

The company’s 2020 board members are as follows:

Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of its member companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities.