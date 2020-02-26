Press enter to search
Topco Reveals 2020 Board of Directors

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/26/2020
Topco Associates LLC, a provider of aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, foodservice and pharmacy companies, revealed its 2020 board of directors during the company’s Feb. 19 annual meeting.

The company’s 2020 board members are as follows:

  • Chairman: Pete Van Helden, CEO, Stater Bros. Markets, San Bernardino, Calif., No. 23 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States
  • Vice Chairman: Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president, Hy-Vee Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, No. 6 on PG’s list
  • Neal Berube, president and CEO, Associated Food Stores Inc., Salt Lake City
  • Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO, Brookshire Holdings Inc., Tyler, Texas
  • Chris Coborn, chairman, president and CEO, Coborn’s Inc., St. Cloud, Minn., No. 44 on PG’s list
  • Charlie D’Amour, president and CEO, Big Y Foods Inc., Springfield, Mass., No. 36 on PG’s list
  • Brian George, president and CEO, Alex Lee Inc., Hickory, N.C., No. 50 on PG’s list
  • Scott Grimmett, president and CEO, Golub Corp./Price Chopper Supermarkets, Schenectady, N.Y., No. 25 on PG’s list
  • Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO, Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, No. 31 on PG’s list
  • Randy Skoda, president and CEO, Topco
  • Steve Smith, president and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., Abingdon, Va., No. 35 on PG’s list

Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of its member companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities.

