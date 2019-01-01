Tommy’s Superfoods Veggie Blends

Aiming to redefine the meaning of the term “frozen vegetables,” Tommy’s Superfoods has introduced two veggie blends: Asian Fusion and Cauliflower & Purple Sweet Potatoes. In line with the brand’s philosophy of “Beyond Better for You,” all of Tommy’s Certified Vegan, non-GMO and low-sodium veggie blends feature minimally processed flash-frozen whole vegetables accented by unique all-natural, handcrafted seasoning blends and fresh herbs. Asian Fusion is a blend of seven veggies and tamari sauce, seasoned with a proprietary “Asian 5-spice” blend that includes black sesame seeds, while Cauliflower & Purple Sweet Potatoes combines four vegetables, among them green chickpeas, with Tommy’s original barbecue seasoning blend. The suggested retail price for a 10-ounce bag of either variety is $3.99. With these two additions, the brand will have nine products available at retailers nationwide. Tommy’s products have a shelf-life of two-plus years, and it’s the first frozen veggie company to offer product in recyclable bags.