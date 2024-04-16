Paying homage to its origins in a bar, Tombstone Pizza has introduced Tavern-Style Pizza, an innovative take on the zesty taste first introduced by the Nestlé USA brand almost 65 years ago in Medford, Wis. Featuring fun toppings and the Tombstone’s signature sauce atop a thin, buttery crust, the frozen line offers two varieties: The Primo, packed with pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, red onion, zesty tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella cheese, and Let’s Meat Up, piled high with pepperoni, pork belly crumble, zesty tomato sauce, rich cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Knowing that pizza and beer are a winning combination, Tombstone joined forces with No. 1 IPA brand Voodoo Ranger on Voodoo Ranger I(Pizza)A, a limited-edition pizza-flavored beer created to be enjoyed while eating a slice of Tombstone Tavern-Style Pizza. Meanwhile, The Primo and Let’s Meat Up are available at select retailers, with nationwide availability planned in July at a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 20 ounce-box of either variety (prices may vary by store).