Timing Is Everything for Natural Grocers’ Latest Promotion

Putting the saving into daylight saving time, Natural Grocers is springing ahead with a new promotion. The retailer is rolling out a “Beat the Time Change Blues” campaign from March 12-18, offering product savings and perhaps life-saving health and wellness offerings to help shoppers adjust to the fast-forward leap.

Natural Grocers cites studies showing the body’s adjustment to daylight saving time takes about a week and that the risk of heart attacks is significantly higher during the week following the change. The natural and organic grocer that regularly keeps a pulse on wellness trends is also going into activist mode this season, inviting customers to sign a petition asking the United States Congress to end daylight saving time. Momentum has been building for such legislation in recent years, stemming from health concerns and other factors.

On the lighter side, Natural Grocers is helping shoppers perk up amid the loss of one hour of sleep by offering a chance to win a year's worth of its store brand of organic and Fair Trade Certified coffee. In addition, the grocer is sharing its “Hack Your Coffee” tutorial to help shoppers caffeinate.

Deals for the week include “Daylight Saving Busters” on items that allow consumers to power through their now-longer days, including breakfast waffles, energy drinks, organic juices, protein-rich snacks and chocolate candy bars, among other products.

"We are confident that when we host an event, no matter the occasion, it is anchored in our founding principles of empowering our communities and crew members to take charge of their health," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ co-president. "We carefully vet our offerings based on our high product standards designed to support our customers' health and promote a thriving, regenerating environment.”

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.