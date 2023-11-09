Tillamook Frozen Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas

Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has entered another product category with the addition of frozen macaroni & cheese and frozen pizza to its growing product line. Tillamook Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas are made from chef-inspired recipes, enabling consumers to enjoy restaurant-quality fare at home. Available in single- and multi-serve sizes, the Mac & Cheese brings together al dente jumbo macaroni noodles, creamy sauces, distinctive toppings and the brand’s award-winning aged cheeses in three family-friendly flavor varieties: Classic Cheddar, based on the famous recipe served at the Tillamook Creamery and featuring aged medium and sharp cheddar cheeses topped with farm-style shredded cheese and crunchy crushed pretzels and herbs; Sharp Cheddar & Uncured Bacon, offering a velvety sauce of aged sharp white cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, topped with farm-style shredded cheese, uncured bacon bites and crispy onions; and Cheddar & Hatch Chile, delivering a smooth sauce made of aged sharp white cheddar and jack cheeses, topped with farm-style shredded cheese, Hatch green chilies and crispy cornbread crumbles. Tillamook’s pizza line makes cheese the hero in four flavors that pair a trio of cheeses – yellow cheddar, whole-milk mozzarella and Monterey jack – with premium toppings atop stone-fired crusts: Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni, consisting of uncured pepperoni over the three cheeses and a savory red sauce; Three Cheese, providing the melty three-cheese blend atop a red sauce; Three Cheese Supreme: offering uncured pepperoni and Italian sausage sprinkled with peppers and onions, over the blended cheeses; and Cheesy BBQ Chicken; featuring chopped white-meat chicken, red onions and cilantro sprinkled over the cheese trio and a tangy barbecue sauce. The multi-serve Mac & Cheese retails for a suggested $10.99 per 20- to 22-ounce box, while the Walmart-only single-serve version in Classic Cheddar and Sharp Cheddar & Smokehouse Bacon flavors goes for a suggested $4.98 per 10-ounce box. Meanwhile, the pizzas, which are slated to debut next month at select retail locations, have a suggested retail price of $10.99 per 19.95- to 21.65-ounce box.