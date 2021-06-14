Owned by almost 80 farming families primarily based in Tillamook County, Ore., the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has added Tillamook Frozen Custards to its product portfolio. The custards are billed the brand’s richest and creamiest frozen offering yet, made with at least 16% butterfat, extra cream, cage-free eggs and no bioengineered ingredients. Its indulgent flavors are Oregon Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Fudgy Brownie, Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee, Bing Cherry Cheesecake, Cold Brew Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate & Red Raspberry, Maple & Candied Pecan, and Salted Caramel. Tillamook Frozen Custards are now available for a suggested $4.99 per 15-ounce container. In addition to the Frozen Custards, TCCA has debuted several flavor updates to its Family-Size Ice Cream lineup, including Caramel Swirl and reformulated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Cookies & Cream varieties.