Protein snack brand think!, part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has now launched on-the-go think! MINIS Protein Snack Bars in seven varieties, including three exclusive Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. Launching this summer, the line offers a satisfying snack option at 100 calories and 6 grams of protein per bar in the following dessert-like varieties: Chocolate Chip, Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut and Chocolate Almond Brownie, along with Girl Scout Adventurefuls, featuring chocolate and caramel with a hint of sea salt; Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter, offering creamy peanut butter wrapped in a smooth chocolaty coating; and Girl Scout S’mores, providing the flavors of graham crackers, marshmallow and chocolate. The Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout Adventurefuls, Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter and Girl Scout S’mores flavors will be available as 0.92-ounce singles or in an 8-count box for a suggested $1.19 and $8.49 each, respectively, while the Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut and Chocolate Almond Brownie flavors will be available as singles retailing for a suggested $1.19 each. Earlier this year, Girl Scouts USA teamed with consciously crafted bottled coffee brand Chameleon Organic Coffee on Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Butter flavors of Chameleon’s French roast cold-brew coffee.