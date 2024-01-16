Chameleon Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Cold-Brew Coffee Flavors

Consciously crafted bottled coffee brand Chameleon Organic Coffee has entered into a licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the USA to introduce variations on Chameleon’s French roast cold-brew coffee featuring Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. The ready-to-drink beverage line will kick off with three SKUs: Thin Mints, pairing refreshing mint and dark chocolate; Coconut Caramel, delivering sweet caramel combined with coconut and chocolate; and Chocolate Peanut Butter, featuring smooth, rich peanut butter with notes of smooth and creamy chocolate. An 8-ounce can of any flavor will retail for a suggested $3.99 this spring.