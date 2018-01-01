Nonni’s has introduced its like of Thinaddictives Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies, taking into account consumers’ evolving interest in snacks made with real, premium ingredients and better-for-you options. The cookies, which are low in fat, sugar and carbohydrates, come in three varieties: Almond Chocolate, Double Chocolate and Toasted Coconut, all of which are dairy-free and contain at least 2 grams of protein per serving. Made with better-for-you ingredients such as real dark chocolate, California almonds and coconut oil, the cookies come in at just 100 calories per three-pack, with each box of six three-packs selling for a suggested $3.50.