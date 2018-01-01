Thinaddictives Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies
Nonni’s has introduced its like of Thinaddictives Chocolate Chip Artisan Thin Cookies, taking into account consumers’ evolving interest in snacks made with real, premium ingredients and better-for-you options. The cookies, which are low in fat, sugar and carbohydrates, come in three varieties: Almond Chocolate, Double Chocolate and Toasted Coconut, all of which are dairy-free and contain at least 2 grams of protein per serving. Made with better-for-you ingredients such as real dark chocolate, California almonds and coconut oil, the cookies come in at just 100 calories per three-pack, with each box of six three-packs selling for a suggested $3.50.