TGB Power Breakfast Gluten-Free Oatmeal Blends

New from the Gluten Free Bar, GFB Power Breakfast blends come in five varieties: Coconut Cashew; Fruits, Nuts and Seeds; PB+J; Apple Cinnamon; and Maple Raisin. With a mix of oats, raw hemp seed hearts, golden flaxseed and a variety of fruits and nuts – including toasted cashews, pumpkin seeds, almonds, sunflower seeds, dates, raisins, cranberries and more – the gluten-free line contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or refined sugars. It comes in portable cardboard packaging that lays flat for easy packing but squeezes together at the sides to lock into a square bowl. Users simply add hot water to the fill line, cover for three minutes and enjoy. Each 2-ounce shelf-stable package contains one serving and retails for a suggested $2.49.