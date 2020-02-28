Tech Investor Interested in Buying Blue Apron

Tai Lopez, a Los Angeles-based tech investor, has expressed interest in purchasing Blue Apron, having reached out to the meal-kit company about a possible sale, according to a published report.

Lopez, who has invested in meat subscription service Farmers Box, declined to tell The New York Post how much he’d pay for the company, which has lately seen its share of financial struggles, but he shared with the newspaper how he’d save the New York-based meal subscription service.

“I think Blue Apron’s core product should be prepared foods and snacks” instead of boxes of raw ingredients with recipes on how to prepare them, Lopez revealed to the Post. “There is a limited market for people who want to cook.”

Blue Apron said this month it may put itself up for sale as sales have plummeted in the face of mounting competition.

Lopez co-launched Retail Ecommerce Ventures to acquire large distressed retail brands such as Dressbarn, which he helped turn into an ecommerce-only business.