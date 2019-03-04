Executive Shake-Ups at Blue Apron

Blue Apron President and CEO Brad Dickerson is leaving the meal-kit company, and Linda Findley Kozlowski was named the new president and CEO, effective April 8.

Kozlowski was most recently COO of Etsy. Dickerson, who joined New York-based Blue Apron as CFO in February 2016 and was appointed president and CEO and a member of the board of directors in November 2017, has decided to resign to pursue new opportunities. Following Kozlowski’s appointment, Dickerson will serve as an adviser to the company for a period of time to assist with the transition.

“This is an exciting time to join Blue Apron,” said Kozlowski. “Over the past year, the company has made significant product, platform and operational advancements, and now has the right foundation for growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to focus on the best opportunities to attract and engage consumers and drive the business to new levels of performance.”

Additionally, Ilia Papas, Blue Apron’s co-founder and CTO, will leave the company May 3 to pursue new opportunities. A transition plan is in place.