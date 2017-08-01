Teavana Unsweetened Meyer Lemon Iced Black Tea

This month, Teavana is launching its first unsweetened bottled iced tea. In partnership with Anheuser-Busch, the Starbucks brand is shipping Unsweetened Meyer Lemon Black Craft Iced Tea to select grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Missouri. The variety expands Teavana’s ready-to-drink portfolio to five flavors brewed from tea and botanicals that are free from artificial flavors. As well as having zero grams of sugar, Teavana Unsweetened Meyer Lemon Black Craft Iced Tea contains zero calories. A 14.5-fluid-ounce bottle retails for a suggested $2.39.