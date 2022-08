The beloved Tastykake brand has expanded its portfolio of snack cakes with Mini Bundt Cakes, Available in two flavors – Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Strawberry Flavored – the cakes are sized for easy on-the-go snacking. Tastykake Mini Bundt Cakes come in a pantry-ready box containing five pouches of four mini bundts, at a suggested retail price of $5.29 per box. Tastykake is a brand of Flowers Foods.