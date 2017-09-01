Tastykake Kake Chips
Snack brand Tastykake, known for its Kandy Kakes, Krimpets and choice cupcake varieties, now offers Kake Chips, a new snack that combines the crunch of a chip with the sweetness of cake. Available in two flavors currently, Birthday Kake and Salted Caramel, the new baked treat contains zero grams of trans fat per serving and no artificial flavoring or preservatives. Multipack bags are resealable and specifically designed to maintain freshness. Kake Chips are available in 6-ounce bags with an SRP of $2.99 each.