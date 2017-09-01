Tastykake Kake Chips

Snack brand known for its Kandy Kakes, Krimpets and choice cupcake varieties, Tastykake, known for its Kandy Kakes, Krimpets and choice cupcake varieties,

Kake Chips , a new snack that combines the crunch of a chip with the sweetness of cake. Available in two flavors currently, Birthday Kake and Salted Caramel, the new baked treat

now offerscontains zero grams of trans fat per serving and no artificial flavoring or preservatives. Multipack bags are resealable and specifically designed to maintain freshness. Kake Chips are available in 6-ounce bags with an SRP of $2.99 each.