Target Introducing Good & Gather Signature Brand

As Target CEO Brian Cornell said during the company's recent second-quarter earnings call, its Good & Gather flagship brand is entering its third and final phase, adding 600 items to bring the store-brand total to more than 2,000. Target has since released new information on those 600 products, and it includes a new Good & Gather Signature line.

Target said that Good & Gather is the No. 1-selling food brand at the retailer, earning more than $1 billion in sales, and that the new items will debut in stores and online in the coming weeks.

New items include a black-label Good & Gather Signature line of premium food and beverage products like pastas, pizzas and coffee. The premium version of the store brand will run 60 products deep, focusing on handcrafted quality and flavor.

Other new products teased by the retailer include jalapeno avocado hummus, frozen zucchini spirals, bite-sized everything crackers and meatless burgers. The new items will run across the dairy, coffee, deli, bread and baking, snacks, produce, beverage, meal essentials, and frozen foods categories, demonstrating an in-depth addition to the brand’s assortment.

Good & Gather first launched in September 2019 with 650 products, and this final phase cements a highly impressive first-year for the store brand.

“Food plays such an important role in our guests’ lives,” said Stephanie Lundquist, Target's EVP and president, food and beverage. “And now, as guests are eating and cooking at home — and appreciating good value — more than ever, Good & Gather’s delicious, high-quality assortment and affordable price continue to set Target apart, while helping our guests discover the joy of food every day. And they’re going to love what we’re serving up this fall.”

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.