Target Gets Back into Meal Solutions with Archer Farms Private Label

In an attempt to help shoppers heading home from work with nothing planned for dinner, Target Corp. is launching a line of "easy meal offerings" under its Archer Farms private label line that can be mixed and matched to quickly build a meal for the whole family.

The line comprises more than 100 ready-to-heat meats, salads, pasta, sides and soups, from Grilled Fajita Chicken Strips and Burrata Lemon Zest Herb Ravioli to Apple Pecan Quinoa Salad and more. Each component is priced between $2.99 and $8.99.

"We know our guests are always looking for time-saving measures, but we also know they’re not willing to compromise on quality or taste," Target said on its website. "We heard from guests that they were looking for easily accessible, trend-forward and globally inspired dinnertime, lunchtime and anytime options. So, we got to work creating an expansive array of delicious new items."

The new line is reminiscent of another Archer Farms meal-solutions line that Target introduced several years ago. Archer Farms Mix & Match Meals, launched in 2014, were designed to simplify family meal planning and boasted 500 meal combinations, portioned to feed a family of four. With a color-coded system to make it "mindless" for shoppers to find corresponding meal components, the line was divided into three categories of ethnic foods --Mexican, Italian and Asian -- and four categories of component types: vegetables, starch, sauces and protein.

A search on Target's website shows that the Mix & Match Meals line appears no longer to be available.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates 1,800 stores and its ecommerce site, Target.com. The company is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.