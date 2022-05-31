Target Celebrates 60 Years of Retail Innovation

Just over six decades ago, shoppers eagerly awaited the grand opening of Target Corp.’s first store in Roseville, Minn. May 1, 1962, marked that location’s first day in business, and the retailer is taking a look back on its rise to retail supremacy.

The idea for Target came about as The Dayton Company was looking to develop a new kind of mass-market discount retailer. On May 9, 1961, it was reported that the company planned to form a discount store chain with Douglas J. Dayton at the helm.

The new company’s name and logo were conceived by former Dayton's Director of Publicity Stewart K. Widdess, whose staff came up with the name Target and envisioned a classic bullseye logo. "As a marksman's goal is to hit the center bulls-eye, the new store would do much the same in terms of retail goods, services, commitment to the community, price, value and overall experience," said Widdess.

That first location in Roseville was 68,800 square feet and billed itself as a discount store that combined quality and service with more than 75 departments ranging from groceries to fashion. Three more stores opened around Minnesota that year, in St. Louis Park, Crystal and Duluth.