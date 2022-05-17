Target Expands Partnership With Author, Actress Tabitha Brown

Starting this summer, Target will roll out a category-spanning collection of products from actress, New York Times bestseller and social media influencer Tabitha Brown. The four limited-time-only collections will launch over the next year and aim to deliver positive wellbeing and joy.

The initial collection, which will be available starting June 11, will include apparel, swim and accessories items that promise to be easy to mix and match. The products come in sizes XXS-4X and range in price from $10-$44. Subsequent collections will include products ranging from home and office to food and kitchenware, entertaining and more.

Brown has been a Target influence for two years, and was one of TikTok’s top 10 creators in 2020. She stars in a YouTube original kids show, co-owns a vegan restaurant and authored “Feeding the Soul” – a book about love, joy and freedom.

“As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” said Brown. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives.”

The partnership is a progression of Target’s efforts to support Black-owned businesses and partner with Black creators and designers. The retailer’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment aims to invest more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025.

“At Target, bringing joy to our guests is at the heart of everything we do. Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all,” said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Tabitha for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited-time collections that we know guests will love.”

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.