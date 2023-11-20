Talking Rain Promotes 2 Execs in Sparkling Ice Group

Talking Rain Beverage Co. has promoted two execs within its Sparkling Ice business. The Seattle-based company announced that Oscar Mayorquin been appointed COO and Tiffany Boyd is the new VP of omnichannel marketing.

A 13-year company leader, Mayorquin is credited with spearheading transformative initiatives across supply chain operations, R&D, quality and manufacturing areas of the business. In his new role, he will lead day-to-day operations in those areas, ensuring business goals and objectives align with Talking Rain standards.

[Read more: "New Leadership Team Forms at Kraft Heinz"]