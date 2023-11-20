Advertisement
Talking Rain Promotes 2 Execs in Sparkling Ice Group

New COO and VP of omnichannel marketing named as company pursues tranformation initiative
Oscar Mayorquin
Oscar Mayorquin

Talking Rain Beverage Co. has promoted two execs within its Sparkling Ice business. The Seattle-based company announced that Oscar Mayorquin been appointed COO and Tiffany Boyd is the new VP of omnichannel marketing.

A 13-year company leader, Mayorquin is credited with spearheading transformative initiatives across supply chain operations, R&D, quality and manufacturing areas of the business. In his new role, he will lead day-to-day operations in those areas, ensuring business goals and objectives align with Talking Rain standards.

Tiffany Boyd
Tiffany Boyd

Boyd has been with Talking Rain for seven years, helping modernize approaches in omnichannel marketing and positioning the Sparkling Ice brand for future success. As a VP, she will oversee the brand’s omnichannel marketing efforts that include the e-commerce business unit, shopper marketing and a new digital CX/DTC business strategy.

"We are filled with immense pride as we acknowledge and elevate Oscar and Tiffany, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to our company, our valued customers, and the consumers we serve. Watching their remarkable professional journeys unfold has been incredibly rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact their new roles will undoubtedly bring,” said CEO Ken Sylvia. “They continue to inspire me and our almost 450 Rain Makers with their dedication, support, and accountability to growth."

