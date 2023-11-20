Talking Rain Promotes 2 Execs in Sparkling Ice Group

Boyd has been with Talking Rain for seven years, helping modernize approaches in omnichannel marketing and positioning the Sparkling Ice brand for future success. As a VP, she will oversee the brand’s omnichannel marketing efforts that include the e-commerce business unit, shopper marketing and a new digital CX/DTC business strategy.
"We are filled with immense pride as we acknowledge and elevate Oscar and Tiffany, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to our company, our valued customers, and the consumers we serve. Watching their remarkable professional journeys unfold has been incredibly rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact their new roles will undoubtedly bring,” said CEO Ken Sylvia. “They continue to inspire me and our almost 450 Rain Makers with their dedication, support, and accountability to growth."