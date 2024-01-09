Take a Selfie With Marty the Robot at NRF

Marty the Robot will be on site at NRF 2024 to take selfies with conference-goers.

Stop & Shop is partnering with Badger Technologies and its roving Marty the Robot to make an impact toward its “Feed it Forward” charitable giving initiatives. Attendees at NRF 2024, taking place Jan. 14-16 in New York City, can visit Marty the Robot at Badger Technologies’ booth, and the retail robotics company will donate 10 meals for every selfie taken and posted to Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn with #MartyTheRobot during the conference.

The donated meals will support 47 New York City partner schools in the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The grocer identifies schools in need throughout the communities it serves and provides gift cards, as well as food and personal care items to stock the shelves of school food pantries.

“Nourishing people through food is an integral part of our DNA that drives our dedication to addressing hunger in the communities we serve,” said Karen Mitchell, CMO and SVP of marketing at Stop & Shop. “We are grateful to work with Badger Technologies and Jabil to support our School Food Pantry Program throughout New York City. By taking and posting selfies with Marty, NRF’24 attendees, exhibitors, and retail industry visionaries can join us in helping local schools fight hunger among students in need.”

“As champions of local communities throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey, Stop & Shop is continuing to lower the barriers that limit students’ ability to succeed in the classroom,” said William “BJ” Santiago, CEO of Badger Technologies. “We are proud to join our colleagues at Jabil in supporting this important cause and invite everyone at NRF ’24 to stop by our booth for a selfie with Marty. Together, we can make a difference in helping provide students with much-needed meals.”

Badger’s robots are currently active at nearly 400 Stop & Shop stores across the grocer’s Northeast footprint, and help support an expanding list of in-store duties, including scanning shelves to expedite product restocking, confirming pricing information, and monitoring floor conditions for spills and other hazards.

