Taco Bell Tortilla Chips

Taco Bell is launching its own line of packaged tortilla chips for sale through retailers, available in Classic, Mild and Fire varieties. Sold in 1-, 3.5-, 11- and 30-ounce bags, the Mild variety is seasoned with the same flavor of Taco Bell’s Mild sauce, including hints of three chili peppers and cumin, while the Fire variety conveys the flavor of Taco Bell’s Fire sauce, with hints of jalapeño, chili peppers and paprika. The Classic chips, said to be salted and crispy, sell in 1-, 3.5-, 13- and 30-ounce bags. Final pricing is set by the retailer.