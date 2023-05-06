Just in time for summer outings and barbecues, SweetWater Brewing Co., the ninth-largest craft brewer in the United states and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands Inc., has launched SweetWater Spirits, a collection of ready-to-drink mixed cocktails in a can featuring two spirits-based cocktails: Vodka Soda Citrus, offering a refreshing blend of orange and lime, and Vodka Soda Punch, with an indulgent combination of strawberry and lime. Both varieties feature premium vodka and real fruit juices, and contain 105 calories per serving. Besides being available at select grocery and liquor stores, as well as bars and restaurants, SweetWater Spirits can be found at recently established branded bars within Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. A 4-pack of 12-ounce cans retails for a suggested $12.99.