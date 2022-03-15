Sweets & Snacks Expo Reveals New Locations Until 2032

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has revealed that its Sweets & Snacks Expo trade show will rotate between Indianapolis and Las Vegas over the next decade. This move comes as the show gears up to mark a quarter-century of candy and snack innovation.

Beginning in 2024, the Sweets & Snacks Expo will take place for two years at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, until 2032. McCormick Place in Chicago will host the 2022 and 2023 Sweets and Snacks Expos. The show takes place annually in May.

“Indianapolis and Las Vegas are the right fit to meet the growing demand for our show and enable it to continue providing the innovation, insights and connections that the candy and snacks industries want and need,” said John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “This decision is all about the show’s future, and it was driven by our exhibitor and attendee community, for our exhibitor and attendee community.”

The decision to move the expo to Indianapolis and Las Vegas was made after careful deliberation by the Sweets & Snacks Expo Committee, chaired by Ferrero/Fannie May Confections VP of Sales and Business Development Ed Seibolt and the NCA board of trustees. In 2021, the show relocated to Indianapolis during the pandemic.

“We saw great success in Indianapolis during the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, with many attendees expressing a desire to return,” explained Seibolt. “Similarly, Las Vegas is an international destination with the facilities and attractions to help the Sweets & Snacks Expo continue to scale. I believe all parties will benefit tremendously from everything our new host cities have to offer.”

The Sweets & Snacks Expo brings together confectionery and snack retailers, manufacturers and suppliers to showcase the latest product innovations. According to NCA, the show has a significant economic impact on its host city; in 2022, for example, the show is expected to generate $21 million for the city of Chicago.