Sweets & Snacks On Demand Debuts

The Sweets & Snacks Expo has introduced Sweets & Snacks On Demand, a new digital platform that aims to bring together the Sweets & Snacks community from any location and at any time. This approach is designed to allow retailers, buyers and manufacturers to explore innovation, learn via education programs, and share and discover the industry’s latest products.

“The role of the Sweets & Snacks Expo as an industry convener to create excitement and engagement for our category is as important as ever – even though we couldn’t be together this year, it’s crucial that we stay connected,” noted John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based National Confectioners Association (NCA), sponsor of the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo trade show, which usually takes place in May at Chicago’s McCormick Place. “We’ve created a dynamic platform where the community can interact with each other, gain a deeper understanding of the topics that are important to their businesses, and where retailers can discover innovative new candy and snack products as they look to spark growth in the category.”

The platform provides a four-part experience:

Manufacturer Search : A searchable database of confectionery and snack manufacturers and brands, along with company news and contact information.

Innovation Center : A dedicated digital showcase of recently launched and not-yet-in-market products from confectionery and snack manufacturers.

Product Spotlight : Candy & Snack Today’s new editorial showcase of all of the products and promotions shared digitally during Sweets & Snacks On Demand.

Sweet Insights: Unwrapped : A digital education series made possible by Barry Callebaut and designed to the latest in consumer, category and channel insight.

More products and features will be added in the coming months, including the launch this week of the Innovation Center, which will immediately enable connections with hundreds of candy and snack manufacturers while providing access to item innovations, featured products and helpful industry insights.

To access Sweets & Snacks On Demand, industry members can visit SweetsAndSnacks.com from now until Nov. 30. They can also receive a biweekly e-newsletter from the Sweets & Snacks team.

NCA has also recently launched a redesigned website with a new visual identity.